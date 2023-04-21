The broadcaster confirmed that a final round of tickets would be on sale on Monday, April 24.

The announcement comes after tickets for the grand final sold out within 36 minutes last month.

Here's everything you need to know about scoring seats on the most glittering night of the year.

How to get Eurovision 2023 tickets

The last remaining tickets will go on sale on April 24 at 12 pm GMT.

The fresh wave will give Eurovision fans a second chance of securing a spot at all nine of the live shows - including the Grand Final.

How much are Eurovision tickets?





You will only be available to get your tickets via the Ticketmaster website regardless of the country you are booking from.

Additionally, you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

Prices will range from £30 to £380, depending on the show and seat, according to the contest organisers.

The BBC has encouraged fans to set up their Ticketmaster accounts before Monday since you will need this account to purchase your ticket.

The announcement comes after Eurovision teased the 37 places - and the 111 locations - which will feature in the show's iconic postcards.

When is Eurovision 2023 and where is it being held?





The 2023 Eurovision Singing Contest grand final will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The epic show will be held in the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena with the semi-finals taking place earlier in the week on May 9 and 11.

The three live shows of the 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.