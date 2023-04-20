The RAF’s Red Arrows have confirmed the displays they’ll be performing across the UK in 2023.

Known for their breath-taking flyovers, the Red Arrows will be available to see at a number of events this year including Wales Airshow and Goodwood Festival of Speed.

If you’re wondering where you can see the Red Arrows this summer, look no further.

UK Red Arrows events in summer 2023

Here are the Red Arrows displays that will be taking place in summer 2023 but it’s worth noting that times are not yet available and changes may be made to locations as well as dates and times in the lead up to the event, according to the Royal Air Force website

June 2023

  • Midlands Air Festival – Friday 2 – Saturday 3
  • English Riviera Airshow – Saturday 3 – Sunday 4
  • Isle of Man TT – Thursday 8
  • RAF Cosford Airshow – Sunday 11
  • Armed Forces’ Day National Event – Saturday 24
  • IWM Duxford Summer Show – Sunday 25

July 2023

  • Teignmouth Airshow – Saturday 1
  • Wales Airshow – Saturday 1 – Sunday 2
  • Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow – Sunday 2
  • Goodwood Festival of Speed – Thursday 13 – Friday 14
  • Royal International Air Tattoo – Friday 14 – Sunday 16
  • Peterhead Scottish Week – Friday 21
  • Old Buckenham Airshow – Saturday 29
  • Blackpool Airshow – Saturday 12 – Sunday 13
  • Whitby Regatta – Sunday 13
  • Cromer Festival – Wednesday 16
  • Eastbourne International Show – Thursday 17 – Sunday 20
  • Folkestone Air Display – Sunday 20
  • Clacton Airshow – Thursday 24 – Friday 25
  • Sidmouth Regatta Airshow – Friday 25
  • Rhyl Airshow – Saturday 26 – Sunday 27
  • Bournemouth Air Festival – Thursday 31

September 2023

  • Bournemouth Air Festival – Friday 1 – Sunday 3
  • Southport Airshow – Saturday 9
  • Scottish International Ayr Show – Festival of Flight – Saturday 9
  • Great North Run – Sunday 10
  • Guernsey Air Display – Thursday 14
  • Jersey International Airshow – Thursday 14
  • IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow – Saturday 16 – Sunday 17

You can find out more information about the displays and the team of pilots behind them via the Royal Air Force website.