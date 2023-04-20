Alex made the cheeky remark yesterday when she appeared on the show as she joked alongside Ronan Keating.

She announced that the daytime show would be hosting its very own Eurovision coverage as the continent-spanning music contest comes to Liverpool.

She told fans: "Today the BBC has revealed its plans which includes the news that The One Show is coming live from Liverpool, we are very excited.

"We are going to be the official opening act right at the heart of the action and guiding you through the whole contest.

"We will be there from the Tuesday 9th of May for the semi-finals and then we will be getting the party started before the final on Saturday 13th of May.

"This is mega and a very special countdown to the Eurovision with The One Show."

The broadcaster, who is from Wales, added: "The One Show on a Saturday?"

Ronan Keating commented on the work being done by asking: "I know they're going to have to double your pay."

Alex then hit back with: "Yeah to £4" before Ronan was left in stitches at the response.

Who is Alex Jones from The One Show?





Alex Jones, whose real name is Charlotte (she goes by her middle name Alexander), is a popular BBC presenter who co-hosts The One Show.

Alex has co-presented the programme for around 13 years but has made a name for herself in other shows like Strictly Come Dancing.

Alex now lives in London and has a husband and two children.

How much is Alex Jones worth amid BBC pay joke?





It has been widely reported that Alex is worth an estimated £1 million (as of 2021) with BBC paying her between £400,000 and £449,000.