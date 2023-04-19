It comes after Georgia’s ex-partner and reality tv contestant Stephen Bear was last month jailed for sharing a sex tape of her on OnlyFans without consent.

The 28-year-old attended a demonstration organised by Refuge outside the Houses of Parliament, calling for a violence against women and girls code of practice to be added to the Online Safety Bill.

The bill aims “to ensure social media companies respond to and prevent online violence” against women and girls.

What is revenge porn?

According to the government, revenge porn is “the sharing of private, sexual materials, either photos or videos, of another person without their consent and with the purpose of causing embarrassment or distress”.

What is the charity Refuge?

Refuge, a leading domestic abuse support service, marked the start of the committee stage of the Online Safety Bill in the House of Lords with an installation highlighting the levels of online abuse aimed at women and girls.

The installation recreated a ‘danger zone’, featuring a giant mobile phone to highlight the multiple spaces online where women are at risk of abuse.

Refuge says more than one in three women in the UK have experienced online abuse or harassment.

What to do if you have been a victim of revenge porn

Speaking to Imy Brighty-Potts from PA News Agency, Andrew Lord, senior associate solicitor for survivors of abuse at Leigh Day, said: “There are a number of different options available.

“Get professional legal advice first, you may be able to seek injunctions, and it is important to contact websites where things have been posted, once you have had legal advice.”

If you are a victim of revenge porn, you may find yourself subjected to online abuse or harassment.

Online abuse can be reported to social media companies and even to the police, and Refuge campaigners are demanding greater safety measures for women online.

If you are a victim, it may be worth making your social media private for the time being.

Where should you go for help?

It may be a really distressing time, but “know that there are avenues for advice out there and seek out professional support right at the outset”, says Lord.

“You are not alone in this… there is an emerging area of support for image-based abuse.”

If you are worried about the cost, “there are free services out there for advice and resources available to people, like the Revenge Porn Helpline,” Lord advises.

Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline, 0808 2000 247, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for free, confidential specialist support.

Or visit nationaldahelpline.org.uk to fill in a webform and request a safe time to be contacted or to access live chat. For support with tech abuse visit refugetechsafety.org.