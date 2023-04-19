Tom King Jr is making his big return to the ITV soap opera after he departed the show around 10 years ago.

The new spoilers reveal the moment Tom returns to the village he once resided in.

Tom or Thomas fled the village after getting into hot water while he was dating Belle Dingle before everything came crashing down.

Tom fled the village 10 years ago but will explosively return

Belle had planned to run away with Tom but he decided to go it alone and abandon her before leaving the soap.

After a decade, the two will meet one another again as they reconnect.

The spoilers show Belle being watched by a mysterious figure before she bumps into her long-lost love.

The ex-couple soon begins hitting it off as they decide to meet for a drink or two.

This comes as Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson confirmed to The Mirror that Tom and Belle would rekindle their relationship with new stories lined up for the duo.

She said: "Jimmy's nephew Tom will be coming back into the show and he has been living overseas for some time. He's back in England and is qualified as a vet, so I think we all know where he is gonna be working.

"Tom and Belle have a history, they see each other and rekindle things and we will be on a journey with Tom and Belle for some time as we play out stories for them."

During his last stint on the popular ITV programme, Tom caused havoc in town as he stalked his father's ex Chas Dingle after she was believed to have murdered him.

It was also suggested that Tom's return would be "explosive", bringing back the same mayhem from 10 years ago.

Speaking with The Sun, a source revealed: "Fans will be glued to their screens watching Tom’s comeback unfold — and his presence could cause chaos. They will all be asking if he’s as evil as his dad Carl and wondering why he’s returned.

"Tom’s return is going to be explosive. He shocks his uncle Jimmy when he returns to the village and it’s not clear why he’s back."

Newcomer actor James Chase has taken on the role after it was previously played by Mark Flanagan.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.