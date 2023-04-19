US streaming service Peacock announced this morning the first-ever spin-off series of the popular dating show - Love Island Games.

Love Island originated in the UK before expanding across the globe, until now there are 26 versions of the show including in countries such as Australia and the US.

Love Island Games is set to bring together previous 'bombshell' islanders from all the different franchises, including the UK, for a second shot at love as they compete in the brand-new format.

Prepare to get wet 💦 pic.twitter.com/AXUCg4ycpO — Peacock (@peacock) April 18, 2023

Speaking about the new spin-off series in a press release, Peackcok said: "LOVE ISLAND has entertained viewers worldwide, delivering love, laughs, heartbreak and an unending supply of "bombshell" Islanders.

"Now, for the first time ever, some of the most memorable Islanders in show history - hailing from across the globe - are getting together under one roof for LOVE ISLAND GAMES.

"In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals."

Details around cast, schedule and location will be announced at a later date.

The series is set to premiere later this year following the conclusion of the fifth season of Love Island US.

Love Island UK set to return this June

News of the new spin-off comes just a week after a return date for Love Island UK was revealed.

Love Island UK is set to return for another season in June before the new spin-off series. (Image: ITV)

The new summer series is set to begin on June 5 with Maya Jama returning as host.

Sources close to ITV revealed to The Sun newspaper that Love Island would have a return date of Monday, June 5.

The source said: “Love Island will start on June 5, just as people are getting ready to enjoy their summers.

“ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks."