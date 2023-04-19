The payment, the first of five from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) this year, will land in people’s accounts from Tuesday, April 25.

More than eight million people are eligible for payments, including those on Universal Credit, Tax Credits and Pension Credit.

However, eligibility rules released by the DWP reveal that not everyone on the means-tested benefits will receive the payment.

You will be excluded from the cost of living payment if your benefit was reduced to £0 between January 26, 2023 and February 25, 2023, the qualifying period for the payment.

These are some other reasons you could have received a nil award and therefore not be eligible for the payment:

Your or your partner’s earnings went up

Your or your partner’s savings went up

You started getting another benefit

You received more than one payment of earnings in your Universal Credit assessment period

You recieved a sanction because you did not do something you agreed in your claimant commitment

However, you may still be considered eligible for the cost of living boost if you received a hardship payment because of the sanction.

Who is eligible for DWP £301 cost of living payment?





The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Cost of Living payment are those who receive:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

The qualifying period for this payment is between 26 January and 25 February 2023.

To be eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, you need to have been entitled to a payment for one of these benefits between 26 January and 25 February 2023, or payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.

When will DWP cost of living payments be received?





The exact dates for some payments are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year: