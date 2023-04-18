When symptoms flare up, it can stop you from getting on with everyday life, such as going out for food with friends, enjoying your favourite sporting activity and disrupting your sleep.

Out of all the symptoms associated with digestive disorders, 41 per cent of GPs struggle to manage bloating.

It's the highest of any symptom according to Core, a UK charity that funds research into gut, liver, intestinal and bowel illnesses.

Experts at UkTherapyRooms.co.uk have collaborated with gastroenterology dietician Cristian Costas to reveal the foods you should be avoiding and how to manage bloating.

It’s IBS Awareness Month.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a common condition that affects the digestive system.

As horrible as IBS can be please know you are not alone.#IBSAwarenessmonth #IBS #IrritableBowelSyndrome pic.twitter.com/RIEOLhu8kk — All On The Board (@allontheboard) April 10, 2023

What is IBS?





The NHS website says IBS is a common condition that affects the digestive system.

It causes symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation.

These symptoms tend to come and go over time but can last for days, weeks or months at a time.

What causes IBS?





The NHS says the exact cause of IBS is unknown – it's been linked to things like food passing through your gut too quickly or too slowly, oversensitive nerves in your gut, stress and a family history of IBS.

Unfortunately, there is no cure but diet changes and medicines can often help control the symptoms.

When I’m anxious, stressed or nervous, my IBS becomes worse. The gut & the brain communicate & it’s a struggle to find the right balance."

Read Tiegan's Irritable Bowel Syndrome Story this IBS Awareness Month: https://t.co/MCTSa4x2oF



Please share today💚 #IBS #IBSAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/rqqf4vzRQt — Guts UK Charity (@GutsCharityUK) April 16, 2023

5 tips on how to manage IBS bloating according to an expert

Which foods can commonly cause bloating?





Gastroenterology dietician Cristian Costas, said: “Fried foods, highly processed foods or high-fat foods can all contribute to bloating. Some people may also feel bloated after eating foods like chickpeas, lentils and beans as they can be more gas-producing. Some may be surprised to hear that chewing gum can contribute to bloating due to some of the sweeteners it contains.

“Some people may also feel bloated after eating foods like onions, garlic, and apples amongst other fruits and vegetables because they have some highly fermentable carbohydrates that can contribute to bloating. Some of these highly fermentable carbohydrates can also be found in wheat and dairy products.

“However, it's key to remember that people can react to different foods, and it is important to rule out medical causes for symptoms and get advice from a dietitian before cutting foods out of the diet.”

Which drinks can commonly cause bloating?





Costas explains: “Alcohol, caffeinated drinks and fizzy or sugary drinks can all contribute to bloating. Furthermore, drinking with a straw can at times contribute to bloating too, as more air is swallowed when this is done. Fruit juices may also contribute to bloating due to having a high proportion of fruit sugars that can enter our digestive system at one time.”

There's no cure for IBS, but the NHS says diet changes and medicines can often help control the symptoms (Image: Canva)

Are there any foods that can aid with bloating, or prevent it?





“I would advise people to take their time with chewing food, as eating quickly can result in swallowing more air. I would also encourage people to not overdo it with portions of food, as filling the stomach up too much can contribute to feeling bloated.

“Increasing foods with higher amounts of fibre gradually can also help to reduce bloating, mainly by improving gut transit. You can try gradually adding more seeds into your diet (like linseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc) as well as nuts, whole grain sources of fibre and more fruits and vegetables with skin on them. Oats can also be beneficial”, suggests Costas.

Are there any drinks which can aid with bloating, or prevent it?





Costas continued to say: “I would say that keeping well hydrated can really help too as this can help prevent constipation and help fibre work better within our gut once it is increased in the diet. People can also make some smoothies with some sources of fibre mentioned above to help gut transit.”

What are the signs you should be concerned by bloating, and what could it indicate?





Dietician Cristian Costas also outlines some of the more serious causes of bloating and what to do if you are suffering from symptoms.

During IBS Awareness Month, we recognize that many IBD patients also have overlapping IBS, including Delaney Debinski, founder of Bathroom Babes. Learn more about Bathroom Babes here: https://t.co/nj5qt9Ahym pic.twitter.com/C5CsrkosE5 — Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (@CrohnsColitisFn) April 15, 2023

He said: “Bloating will not always be caused by food and sometimes even if it’s caused by food, it is worth investigating things further to see if there is a medical condition contributing to the problem. If your bloating is regular and persists for more than 3 weeks it is worth getting it checked with a doctor, especially if it’s accompanied by other digestive symptoms.

“Some common causes of bloating can be constipation, food intolerances and irritable bowel syndrome. However, bloating can also be caused by other medical conditions like coeliac disease, which is an autoimmune condition where gluten can induce digestive symptoms and cause gut damage.

“To test for it with accuracy it is important that gluten is not removed from the diet prior to testing. This is why it is important to seek advice from a doctor and/or dietitian with regards to your symptoms before making changes to your diet.”