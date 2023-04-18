ITV today announced the first-ever Loose Women Live tour which will bring the iconic panel to theatres across the UK this September.

Kicking off at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Friday, September 1, the tour will visit 16 venues including a night at the world-famous London Palladium.

Speaking about the tour, an ITV spokesperson said: "Come and let loose with the Loose Women for an evening filled with laughter, hot topics, fun and surprises - as they share their stories and secrets live and in person."

📣 JUST ANNOUNCED 📣



Loose Women are hitting the road for their first-ever live tour!✨



Get ready for fun, surprises and plenty of laughs from ITV’s award-winning daytime show — live and in person!



🗓️Tickets on sale this Friday, 10:00 >> https://t.co/P9oZs5K1kC@loosewomen pic.twitter.com/anACkVXNl5 — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) April 18, 2023

All the usual Loose Women panelists will take part on the tour including Katie Piper, Frankie Bridge and Janet Street-Porter.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10am.

How to buy tickets to the Loose Women Live Tour?





Tickets to the first-ever ITV Loose Women Live Tour go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Fans wanting to secure their spot on one of the shows can sign up pre-sale tickets at the Loose Women Live Tour website.

O2 pre-sale tickets will be available from tomorrow at 10am.

Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor will also have pre-sale tickets available from 9am Thursday morning.

General ticket sales on Friday will be available to purchase via the venue websites and Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Where will the Loose Women Live Tour be visiting?





The Loose Women Live Tour will visit 16 theatres across the UK this September.

Friday, September 1 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday, September 2 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sunday, September 3 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday, September 6 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Thursday, September 7 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Friday, September 8 – Manchester Opera House

Saturday, September 9 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, September 14 – Sheffield City Hall

Friday, September 15 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Saturday, September 16 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Monday, September 18 – The London Palladium

Thursday, September 21 – Bath Forum

Saturday, September 23 – Plymouth Pavilions

Sunday, September 24 – Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Monday, September 25 – Oxford New Theatre

Wednesday, September 27 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets are set to sell out fast so fans are urged to get in quickly when tickets become available.