But tropical breaks aren’t always cheap with many dream destinations coming with a price tag upwards of £10,000.

However, away from the Maldives and Bora Bora, there are plenty more affordable options that offer you everything and more.

So, you don’t have to hunt them down and look for the best deals, we’ve rounded up the five best affordable tropical destinations.

The 5 best budget-friendly tropical holiday destinations

Gili Islands

Just a short boat ride away from Bali, Gili Islands offers a wealth of tropical living for just a quarter of the price.

Set across three small islands with white sandy beaches, palm trees and impressive views of the Mt Rinjani volcano.

Resorts in the area typically cost £40 per night and with food at just around £8 for two people the holiday could cost you less than £1,000.

Cayo Largo del Sur

Noted as having some of the best beaches in the world, Cayo Largo del Sur in Cuba has white beaches and has been described as very similar to the Maldives.

Flights to Cuba typically cost around £400 but resort stays and food costs are cheap, making the trip average below £1,500.

Mauritius

Popular among many tropical holiday fans, Mauritius is a small island in the Indian Ocean that offers breathtaking scenery.

On average, resorts cost around £140 a night with meals costing around £27 for two and flights take just over 16 hours.

Koh Lipe

This Thailand destination is the southernmost island in Thailand and has endless white sandy beaches and vibrantly blue water.

Thailand has plenty of great deals with resorts costing less than £100 a night and food is a great price across the region too.

Curacao

Known as one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets, Curacao is filled with gorgeous beaches along its Western coast and has endless spots to watch magnificent sunsets.

Resort stays cost around £100 a night with a beer at £1.50, but travel to the island can take longer than most with an average time of around 1 day.

