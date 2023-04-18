AJ Odudu and Will Best have been 'confirmed' as stars in the reboot of the programme.

The ITV show, which first aired in the year 2000, sees contestants put into a house together and monitored by cameras for the nation's entertainment.

The well-known Strictly face had reportedly been signed up for the role for several months with bosses still finalising the details of who AJ Odudu would be joined by.

Insiders said that Will and AJ are great friends so it is a "no-brainer" for bosses to pair them together.

The sources told The Sun newspaper that the exciting news would officially be announced in the coming days as the popular programme triumphantly returns to our screens.

The sources said: "AJ has known since last year the Big Brother job was hers but she’s been waiting for her co-host to be confirmed.

"AJ and Will did a brilliant screen test together and their chemistry was brilliant. It was a no-brainer.

"They are great friends too so to be able to work together is really exciting. They could not be more excited about joining forces to bring back Big Brother.

"AJ and Will are going to be formally announced by ITV really soon and they can’t wait to get stuck in."

However, a spokesperson for ITV told the Mirror: "No talent are currently confirmed for the show and announcements will be made in due course."

Strictly: It Takes Two star Rylan Clark denies rumours he is to host Big Brother reboot on ITV

Rylan Clark from Strictly: It Takes Two recently hit back at suggestions he left the BBC show to front Big Brother.

He said: "I just want to say publicly to all the Strictly family, I love you dearly, thank you for the last four years."

He added while talking on the radio: "Can I just confirm please as well, I’m seeing all the rumours.

"Please carry on with your rumours, I ain’t going anywhere darling. ‘It was just my time to say thank you and you know, go, and I don’t know, sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit."

This comes after fans speculated that Rylan would be returning to the show after he won the celebrity version in 2013.