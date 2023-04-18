Many of the workers from the UK's Passport Office are currently on strike until the beginning of May, meaning the time it takes to renew the travel document is likely longer than usual.

At the time of this article being written the expected wait time for a new passport to come through is 10 weeks, meaning you would receive it at the beginning of July.

As reported by The Mirror, parents who are no longer together must still both be named on their child’s passport and if this isn't possible, authorities will require an explanation before they issue the document.

Due to Passport Office strikes the renewal time is currently at around 10 weeks

What action do single parents need to take?





The Government's website states “You apply for a child passport if your child is under 16. It costs £49 to apply online and £58.50 to apply with a paper form from the Post Office. A child passport is valid for five years.

“Someone with parental responsibility for the child must apply for the passport.

“You need to give both parents’ details when you apply. If you cannot provide the other parent’s details, you need to say why (for example, you’re the only parent named on the birth certificate or you adopted the child on your own).”

Jane Robey, CEO of the charity National Family Mediation has said that parents who are not together should be careful when it comes to planning holidays.

She said: “Holidays abroad are supposed to be fun and exciting, and they are likely to be even more so this year given the fact that many families haven’t been able to travel of late as a result of Covid-19.

“However, for couples in conflict, passports for the children and travel to another country can also be a contentious topic, and for a whole host of reasons.

“When one parent feels particularly strongly about the issue, it’s not uncommon for them refuse to approve a passport application, which inevitably leads to further disagreements.

“Our mediators always see an increase in cases relating to passports for children in the months before the summer break, but we are expecting a further surge this year as so many people put off applications and renewals while the travel restrictions were in place.

“My advice to anyone wanting to travel this year is to discuss the matter with your ex as soon as possible to avoid further delays.

“If your relationship is too fragmented, it is worth considering speaking to a professional mediator as they are highly skilled third-party negotiators with experience in helping families create long-term solutions that work well for their particular circumstances."