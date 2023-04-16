This comes amid the airing of the newest episode of the show in which Strictly Come Dancing Star Bruno Tonioli made his debut.

In the show, Bruno raised some eyebrows when the 'newbie' smashed the Golden Buzzer during a performance by the Ugandan children's group Ghetto Kids.

This sparked laughter from the audience before he was informed by Simon that it was not customary for judges to hit the Golden Buzzer during or before an act.

Regardless, Simon branded the moment "magical" and the dance crew, which is made up of 5-13-year-old disadvantaged kids, was automatically sent through to the live semi-finals.

Why is David Walliams not on BGT?





Comic actor David Walliams has been replaced by Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli after Walliams was caught up in controversy during BGT filming in 2020.

The leaked recording showed the Come Fly With Me star making derogatory comments about some of the contestants including a pensioner.

The shocking clips appeared to show the judge calling the older performer a "c***" as well as sexually explicit comments about another participant.

He has since bowed out from BGT and apologised saying: “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Can you believe it!? #BGT is back AGAIN tomorrow night for a second helping of incredible talent!



Tune in to @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV Sunday at 7:45pm for another brand new episode! 🥳#BritainsGotTalent #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/ThLWHmShFj — BGT (@BGT) April 15, 2023

Simon Cowell reveals his thoughts on David Walliams' removal from BGT

In an interview with the Mirror, Simon Cowell said of the comments made by the comedian: "It's not the ethos of the show. I said at the time, these comments were completely unacceptable. I hadn't heard them before and it was upsetting.

"But from where I sat, this wasn't something I believe that was constant. Most of the time he seemed very respectful."

Simon went on to add that it was not him who made the final decision to axe Walliams, saying: "We did say to the two producers you have to make the final decision. Because I am an executive producer, but they're more hands-on. And in the end, it was their decision. Obviously, everyone had some input. The network, Fremantle, all of us."

Before the firing, Simon and David did have a conversation: "We had a conversation, but he owned what he said. He wasn't proud of what he said. It's not something I would ever condone."

The New series of BGT now sees rapper and singer Alesha Dixon, TV personality Amanda Holden, X-Factor creator Simon Cowell and Strictly star Bruno Tonioli judge some of the country's most talented and 'interesting' acts.

BGT will continue tonight (Sunday, April 16) from 7:45 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.