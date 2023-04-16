As described by Radio Times, The Hunt for Raoul Moat follows the story of Samantha Stobbart who “strikes up a new romance with Christopher Brown but is increasingly nervous about her abusive ex-partner Raoul Moat, who is about to be released from prison.”

The “possessive and pathologically jealous” Moat becomes angered after learning of Stobbart’s new partner, seeing him commit a “brutal and violent crime upon his release from jail.”

As Moat goes on the run, he has “no intention of going quietly and sets his sights on attacking the police force now hunting him.”

The Hunt for Raoul Moat shines a light on the human tragedies that lay behind Britain’s biggest manhunt, told through the eyes of those who sought to bring a violent killer to justice.



The three-part drama starts this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and @ITVX. pic.twitter.com/CKV5i0Pi0i — ITV (@ITV) April 10, 2023

The Hunt for Raoul Moat full cast list

Neil Adamson: Lee Ingleby

Diane Barnwell: Sonya Cassidy

Nisha Roberts: Vineeta Rishi

Samantha Stobbart: Sally Messham

Raoul Moat: Matt Stokoe

Chris Brown: Josef Davies

Sally Brown: Angela Bain

How to watch The Hunt for Raoul Moat

The Hunt for Raoul Moat starts on Sunday, April 16 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The show is being shown across three consecutive nights at the same time.