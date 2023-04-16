ITV's newest fact-based crime drama focuses on the real-life story of Raoul Moat.
As described by Radio Times, The Hunt for Raoul Moat follows the story of Samantha Stobbart who “strikes up a new romance with Christopher Brown but is increasingly nervous about her abusive ex-partner Raoul Moat, who is about to be released from prison.”
The “possessive and pathologically jealous” Moat becomes angered after learning of Stobbart’s new partner, seeing him commit a “brutal and violent crime upon his release from jail.”
As Moat goes on the run, he has “no intention of going quietly and sets his sights on attacking the police force now hunting him.”
The Hunt for Raoul Moat full cast list
- Neil Adamson: Lee Ingleby
- Diane Barnwell: Sonya Cassidy
- Nisha Roberts: Vineeta Rishi
- Samantha Stobbart: Sally Messham
- Raoul Moat: Matt Stokoe
- Chris Brown: Josef Davies
- Sally Brown: Angela Bain
How to watch The Hunt for Raoul Moat
The Hunt for Raoul Moat starts on Sunday, April 16 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
The show is being shown across three consecutive nights at the same time.
