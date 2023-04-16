Star of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa, Janice Dickinson was rushed to hospital after a serious head injury on the set of the upcoming series.
The former supermodel was forced to quit the show after the crew feared she had fractured her skull.
It’s believed that whilst in camp, Dickinson tripped over a cable in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, according to The Sun.
A source close to the paper said that “blood was gushing from her head.”
Campmates of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, including Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder were woken up by Dickinson after she fell face-first into the ground.
The supermodel was found with a head wound and blood gushing down her head, with it believed that she suffered a concussion, black eye, split lip, bruised cheeks and fractures to her hands.
Dickinson was quickly rushed to the hospital seeing her forced to pull out of the reality TV show.
A source for The Sun said: “The injuries were severe enough that she had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.
“The on-set medics are very good but this needed her going to a fully equipped hospital.
“There were fears that she had suffered a cracked skull but she was later given the all-clear by doctors.”
The All-Stars series is set in South Africa and is pre-recorded, unlike the traditional show which is aired live.
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa stars on Monday, April 24 from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.
