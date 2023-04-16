The former supermodel was forced to quit the show after the crew feared she had fractured her skull.

It’s believed that whilst in camp, Dickinson tripped over a cable in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, according to The Sun.

A source close to the paper said that “blood was gushing from her head.”

Campmates of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, including Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder were woken up by Dickinson after she fell face-first into the ground.

The supermodel was found with a head wound and blood gushing down her head, with it believed that she suffered a concussion, black eye, split lip, bruised cheeks and fractures to her hands.

Dickinson was quickly rushed to the hospital seeing her forced to pull out of the reality TV show.

A source for The Sun said: “The injuries were severe enough that she had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The on-set medics are very good but this needed her going to a fully equipped hospital.

“There were fears that she had suffered a cracked skull but she was later given the all-clear by doctors.”

The All-Stars series is set in South Africa and is pre-recorded, unlike the traditional show which is aired live.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa stars on Monday, April 24 from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.