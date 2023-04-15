The first episode aired tonight (Saturday, April 15) on ITV1 with fans treated to a number of amazing acts including a choir performance which saw dozens of people descend from the audience to complement the show.

The act by Cillian O'Connor saw him ask Simon Cowell to pick a card which was 'seven of diamonds'.

He then poured milk into a throwaway cup before unravelling it without any milk coming out. The milk was revealed to be inside a lamp light bulb.

Simon was also asked to pick a word from a notepad, he chose jelly beans before Cillian revealed a tub of them in a gift given to the TV personality at the start of the act.

Inside the tub was also a note with a number selected by the head judge. The contestant also correctly found the card chosen by Simon (seven of diamonds) in a deck of playing cards

Cillian received four yeses from the judges, allowing him to pass to the next round.

He revealed his experience as an autistic person, telling the BGT panel, which is comprised of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and newcomer Bruno Tonioli: “I’ve learnt that having autism is not a disability, it is an ability… after discovering magic my life changed, it was like a light switch went off in my head.”

The crowd then began to cheer for the visibly emotional Cillian which was then followed up by Amanda Holden beginning to tear up.

Cowell said of the act: “You are unbelievably talented. That absolutely freaked me out. There is something really incredible about you and I do believe in magic.”

What else happened on the first episode of BGT as show returns to ITV?





Tonight's BGT episode saw a community choir wow judges with their voices before more people in colourful outfits descended behind the judges to join in, seeing Stritcly's Bruno Tonioli dance along to the act.

A performer dressed as Star Wars character Darth Vader was also present as they did covers of popular songs including Tears For Fears' Mad World.

Despite that, he was not successful in making it through to the next round with Bruno Tonioli saying: “I am speechless, the force is definitely not with you”.

Why is David Walliams not on BGT tonight?





Comic actor David Walliams has been replaced by Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli after Walliams was caught up in controversy during BGT filming in 2020.

The leaked recording showed the Come Fly With Me star making derogatory comments about some of the contestants including a pensioner.

The shocking clips appeared to show the judge calling the older performer a "c***" as well as sexually explicit comments about another participant.

He has since bowed out from BGT and apologised saying: “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

BGT will continue next Saturday from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.