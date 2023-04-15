The 16th series of the programme will see a major shakeup with Little Britain creator David Walliams being replaced by Strictly Judge Bruno Tonioli.

The choreographer will join judges Alesha Dixon, TV personality Amanda Holden and X-Factor creator Simon Cowell.

With that said, here is when the first episode of Britain's Got Talent will air and everything else you need to know about the new series.

The #BGT gang are back! 🫶



And they can't wait to see you... Tonight at 8pm on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV! pic.twitter.com/UODUxwQH3R — BGT (@BGT) April 15, 2023

Why is David Walliams not on BGT?





Comic actor David Walliams is being replaced by Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli after Walliams was caught up in controversy during BGT filming in 2020.

The leaked recording showed the Come Fly With Me star making derogatory comments about some of the contestants including a pensioner.

The shocking clips appeared to show the judge calling the older performer a "c***" as well as sexually explicit comments about another participant.

He has since bowed out from BGT and apologised saying: “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

What time is BGT on tonight as the first episode airs this weekend?





The first episode of BGT will air on Saturday, April 15 from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

It will broadcast between gameshow In With A Shout at 7 pm and The 1% Club from 9:25 pm.

Who is new judge Bruno Tonioli as first episode of BGT hits UK screens?





Bruno Tonioli is the newest face on the talent show and is well-known for his role as a longstanding judge on the BBC ballroom programme Strictly Come Dancing.

He has been a staple of the show for 18 years but has since moved over to BGT to take on the role left behind by David Walliams.

He is a choreographer from Italy and was recently pranked by hosts Ant and Dec during the first day of filming for BGT.

He was told he could use the Golden Buzzer as many times as he likes to the confusion of his fellow judges.

He was also tricked into thinking he had shot Simon Cowell with a crossbow with leaked footage and images showing a shocked Bruno running to producers.