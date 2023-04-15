Britain's Got Talent has returned for the 16th series this weekend and sees judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Strictly's Bruno Tonioli decide on the country's best and more 'interesting' acts.

The Golden Buzzer means the group made up of disadvantaged and orphaned kids aged between 5 and 13 will automatically make it to the live semi-finals.

After the dance routine in which the group called 'Ghetto Kids' wore matching green patterned outfits, Bruno Tonioli said: “I was literally exploding. I am telling you, you should be proud of yourself. I can’t wait to see you back”.

(ITV) Bruno Tonioli pressed the Gold Buzzer in a 'magical' moment on BGT (Image: ITV)

Simon Cowell said the Golden Buzzer had never been pressed before or during a performance but said it was still a "magical" moment.

Simon Cowell added: “I think it’s incredible. You’re so young, you’ve flown all the way, no fear, this is an audition we’re going to remember and it was brilliant.

“That’s what this show is all about and that’s what the golden buzzer is for.”

Amanda Holden tears up after impressive magic act by 13-year-old boy on BGT

This was not the only 'magical' moment in the first episode of BGT as 13-year-old Cillian O'Connor from Ireland showed off his magic skills.

During the performance, it was revealed: “I’ve learnt that having autism is not a disability, it is an ability… after discovering magic my life changed, it was like a light switch went off in my head.”

After the crowd cheered him on, the contestant was visibly emotional which made Amanda Holden tear up.

Cowell said: “You are unbelievably talented. That absolutely freaked me out. There is something really incredible about you and I do believe in magic.”

What happened on the first episode of BGT 2023 as show returns to ITV1?





Elsewhere in the show, the judges were treated to comedian Ichikawa Koikuchi from Japan who introduced himself with the help of a translator before an act involving flatulence.

A performer dressed as Star Wars character Darth Vader was also present as they did covers of popular songs including Tears For Fears' Mad World.

Despite that, he was not successful in making it through to the next round with Bruno Tonioli saying: “I am speechless, the force is definitely not with you”.

Another contestant equipped with a pink tux and matching tie wowed the audience when he performed Beyonce's Crazy In Love and Neil Diomand's Sweet Caroline using only his nose and a recorder.

Tonioli said: “Well he’s definitely original and your nose is going to be perfectly clean” before pressing his red buzzer which sparked laughter in the audience as the other judges told him he did not have to press it after the act was over.

Why is David Walliams not on BGT tonight?





Comic actor David Walliams has been replaced by Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli after Walliams was caught up in controversy during BGT filming in 2020.

The leaked recording showed the Come Fly With Me star making derogatory comments about some of the contestants including a pensioner.

The shocking clips appeared to show the judge calling the older performer a "c***" as well as sexually explicit comments about another participant.

He has since bowed out from BGT and apologised saying: “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

BGT will continue next Saturday from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.