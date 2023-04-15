The well-known ITV personality required six hours of extensive surgery after the crash.

The judge was rushed to the hospital in 2020 after falling from an electric bike when he was in California, seeing a metal rod inserted into his back.

The whole ordeal gave Simon Cowell a "completely different outlook" after he was "so close" to needing a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

(PA/ITV) Simon Cowell said the accident gave him a 'completely different outlook on life' (Image: PA)

Simon Cowell reveals bike accident nearly left him spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair

Cowell said: "I was so close to living the rest of my life in a wheelchair.

"It gives you a completely different outlook on life. In a positive way.

"It hurt, trust me, when it ­happened, but good things happened off the back of it."

The X-Factor creator and BGT judge added in his interview with The Sun newspaper that he had cut out his heavy smoking habit.

He said: "There is that moment when something like this happens — a big accident — and you are lying there and you’re completely helpless. It’s the worst feeling in the world.

Yes, it really was Chaos https://t.co/DiLAr32J3t — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) April 7, 2023

"At that point you realise that health is more important than ­anything else.

"So I’m trying to find whatever that perfect balance is. Now there has to be a cut-off."

The judge has since suffered a second biking accident in London in which he was left with a broken arm.

In another interview, he said of the second crash earlier this year: "I’m OK. I’m feeling much better thank you. It happened just round the corner.

"I’m a bit of a nutter. I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time."

When is BGT 2023 starting amid Bruno Tonioli's arrival?





This comes as the latest series of Britain's Got Talent takes to UK tellies once again this weekend.

The new season will see the arrival of Strictly star Bruno Tonioli as a judge alongside Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and, of course, Simon Cowell.

Ant and Dec of ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway will also be rejoining the show as hosts.

The new series will begin on Saturday, April 15, from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.