Britain's Got Talent is returning for its 2023 series with Simon Cowell, rapper and singer Alesha Dixon, popular media personality Amanda Holden and newcomer Bruno Tonioli starring.

Previously, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me creator David Walliams revealed that he would be stepping back from the show after controversy.

When does BGT 2023 start on ITV1 as Bruno Tonioli joins the judging panel?





Think you've seen it all? Think again 😏



Get ready for more never before seen auditions as #BGT returns THIS Saturday at 8PM on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/KBXAlwYtUv — BGT (@BGT) April 13, 2023

Britain's Got Talent starts on Saturday, April 15 from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Why was David Walliams removed from BGT on ITV?





David Walliams stepped back from his role on the show as a celebrity judge and will be replaced by Italian choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing star, Bruno Tonioli.

He got into hot water after he was heard making disrespectful comments about contestants.

It was claimed he called an older performer a "c***" and made sexually explicit comments about a female performer.

He has since apologized for these comments, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

BRAND NEW #BGT is coming and it's more SPECTACULAR than ever! We've even got a fabulous new Judge, @BrunoTonioli!



Join him and the Judges for an UNMISSABLE series of Britain's Got Talent, starting this Saturday at 8PM on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1vE9IfLsqv — BGT (@BGT) April 13, 2023

Who is Bruno Tonioli as he joins the BGT judging panel?





Bruno Tonioli is a well-known Italian choreographer from Ferrara who has spent 18 years judging the popular BBC ballroom dance competition Strictly Come Dancing.

Bruno is proficient in ballroom and Latin dancing and has built a name for himself as a major TV personality in the UK.

He is also fluent in five languages including Italian, English, Portuguese, Spanish and French.