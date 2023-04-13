Bruno is the newest member of the BGT judging panel and will be joining singer and rapper Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and media personality Amanda Holden this weekend.

Discussing the judge's new role on BGT, Simon said the ITV show would be a more exciting job for the popular choreographer.

Think you've seen it all? Think again 😏



Get ready for more never before seen auditions as #BGT returns THIS Saturday at 8PM on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/KBXAlwYtUv — BGT (@BGT) April 13, 2023

Simon Cowell calls Strictly Come Dancing boring as Bruno Tonioli is welcomed to Britain's Got Talent

He told The Sun newspaper: “When you’re doing Strictly, all you’ve got is a bat or something, right? That’s boring.

“This is a punctuation mark, which is the red buzzer. He was like a kid having these things to press while he was judging.

“I think he found that having those, the whole process was easier. I reckon he probably wished he had a red buzzer on Strictly.

“There’s a few celebrities he would have liked to have buzzed off, I bet."

Bruno's new role comes after 18 years as a judge on the ballroom dancing programme, Strictly Come Dancing.

He was replaced by professional dancer Anton DuBeke.

A "double whammy of talent" is coming your way!



Watch the BRAND NEW series of #BGT this weekend on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV 🎉



Tune in from 8PM Saturday 15th April and 7:45PM Sunday 16th April. pic.twitter.com/VnICrjILAP — BGT (@BGT) April 10, 2023

Why is David Walliams not a judge on Britain's Got Talent 2023?





David Walliams is stepping back from his role on the show as a celebrity judge and will be replaced by Italian choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing star, Bruno Tonioli.

Little Britain and Come Fly with Me's David Walliams got into hot water after he was heard making disrespectful comments about contestants.

It was claimed he called an older performer a "c***" and made sexually explicit comments to a female performer.

He has since apologized for these comments, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

When is Britain's Got Talent 2023 starting?





Britain's Got Talent 2023 will debut on Saturday, April 15 from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.