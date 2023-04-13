Fronted by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, the reality show sees dozens of home cooks have their skills put to the test for five weeks.

The first of these tests is an audition round where the best three cooks automatically win themselves a coveted MasterChef apron and a place in the next stage of the competition.

When does BBC MasterChef 2023 start?





FIRST LOOK!

Two big challenges, including a brief set by @WilliamSitwell, in tonight's brand new #MasterChefUK at 9pm on BBC One and @bbciplayer

BBC MasterChef 2023 has already begun (starting on April 10) and features a number of budding cooks hoping to impress with their abilities.

This is the 19th series of the show and is airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8 pm on Mondays, 9 pm on Tuesdays and 8:30 pm on Fridays.

What is the contestant lineup for MasterChef 2023 as the show continues?





This year's nine contestants include local councillor Geva from Aberdeenshire, CEO Jo from Huddersfield, product trainer Jonny, an IT project coordinator from Wolverhampton called Mathew and Nickolas who works as a delivery driver.

Also included is accountant Terri, Croyden resident Venessa, supermarket manager Woei from Bristol and Zoe who works as a manager at a tech start-up.

Who won BBC One's MasterChef 2022?





"What you've made here is a bowl of yummy!" Woei's beef broth unites the judges

Behind on the new series of #MasterChefUK? Two episodes streaming now on @bbciplayer

The 2022 series of Masterchef saw Eddie Scott from the Midlands crowned winner after a dramatic final episode.

The marine pilot was a well-liked contestant on the show with many fans describing him as "adorable" while John and Greg described him as a "future great chef".

After being named winner, Eddie said: "It's everything, my whole life feels like it has been building up to this moment. I can't believe I'm standing here as Masterchef champion, wow."

He added: "All of my family will be so pleased and proud. It's been the most stressful but the most enjoyable experience. I think I've really discovered who I am as a cook. It's the best feeling ever."

How to apply to take part in MasterChef 2024

Applying to be a contestant for the 2024 series of MasterChef is easy and can be done by visiting the BBC MasterChef's take part page.

Applications are open until August 28, 2023, until 11:59 pm with those aged 18 and over (as of September 11) allowed to take part.

If you are in need to help during the application process, the BBC has stated that you can email info.masterchef@shine.tv for assistance.

The application will ask you to agree to terms and conditions, require you to fill out a profile, answer some questions and upload any applicable media.