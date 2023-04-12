It will see the return of some of the most memorable campmates from some of the previous seasons to go up against each other in a different setting.

In a statement, ITV said: "All the campmates survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

"With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'."

When will I'm a Celebrity South Africa's first episode air?





The first episode of this new series will start at 9 pm on Monday, April 24 on ITV1.

Save the date to join us in South Africa! 🇿🇦⭐️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kgdPHJLPXr — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 12, 2023

At the moment it is confirmed episodes will air every day starting at the same time for the rest of that week.

Who are the confirmed contestants so far?





The confirmed contestants for the South Africa launch episode are as follows:

Amir Khan - Boxer

Jordan Banjo - Diversity Dancer & DJ

Helen Flanagan - Former Coronation Street Star

Carol Vorderman - TV Presenter

Fatima Whitbread - Olympic Athlete

Paul Burrell - Former Royal Butler

Phil Tufnell - Ex-England Cricketer

Janice Dickinson - Supermodel

Shaun Ryder - Musician

More celebrities will be revealed for the series as it goes along.