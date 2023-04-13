O'Grady hosted the programme since 2012 and he filmed the eleventh series last summer.

The programme sees him meet dogs who come into the care of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and he follows their progress.

O'Grady was known as an animal lover and had said previously before doing For the Love of Dogs that he had wanted to host such a show for some time.

We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away. He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/hjfwBcu7sz — Battersea (@Battersea_) March 29, 2023

In a summary on the Radio Times of the opening episode for this series it read: "In the late presenter's final series from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Paul falls head over heels with a Newfoundland that needs major life-changing surgery on its back legs.

"He also meets a labrador cross that is obsessed with water and keeps flooding its kennel and helps a terrified bichon frise that was found wandering around a forest."

When to watch Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs final series?





The first episode of the eleventh series of Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs will air at 8.30pm on Thursday, April 13 on ITV1.

It will last for 30 minutes and there will be six episodes in total which will air on Thursdays at the same time in the weeks to come.