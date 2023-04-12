This comes as fans get excited for the latest series of the ITV talent show which is set to premiere on Saturday, April 15.

The line-up will include head judge Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesh Dixon and Strictly Come Dancing star, Bruno Tonioli.

Ant and Dec of Saturday Night Takeaway will also be returning to the show as duel hosts.

Bruno Tonioli reveals the gift he received from David Walliams

Speaking with the Radio Times magazine about the upcoming series, he was asked if he had spoken to former judge David Walliams.

The popular choreographer said: "I haven't seen David, but he was the first person to send me a message saying congratulations. He also sent a fantastic bottle of Italian wine to my dressing room on my first day. I thought that was absolute class."

Previously, Bruno Tonioli was confirmed to replace David Walliams after the comic actor left the show because of comments he made about contestants during a 2020 recording.

Bruno Tonioli 'had a ball' filming latest series of Britain's Got Talent

Speaking of the new role, Bruno Tonioli said: "I had a ball, partly because I had never seen it before. It's true! Simon has teased me to death about it.

"I didn't even watch Strictly – I don't watch shows that have a judging panel, because I don't want to be influenced by another judge. I just want to do my own thing. But I had the best time.

"It's a proper variety show and the range of talent is incredible. Some of the contestants are absolutely demented, I have to say."

Bruno Tonioli to 'become a larger-than-life persona' on BGT

When asked what fans can expect from him on the new series of Britain's Got Talent, he said: "Obviously when you're on screen, you can't sit there looking bored. You have to give the viewers a show. You have to entertain them.

"So I crank up my delivery and become a larger-than-life persona. I draw on my years of experience working with the likes of Elton John and Steve Coogan. I've done my homework."

Why did David Walliams leave Britain's Got Talent?





David Walliams reportedly left the programme in November after the show's microphones picked up derogatory remarks he made about a pensioner and women auditioning at the London Palladium.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared.

“Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

When is Britain's Got Talent returning?





Britain's Got Talent will return on Saturday, April 15 on ITV and ITVX from 8 pm.