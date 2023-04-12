Clark, 34, has presented the chat show for four years alongside Zoe Ball as well as former Strictly professional Janette Manrara.

The popular broadcaster shared the news with fans on April 12, posting: "After 4 fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

Been a pleasure @bbcstrictly x ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZA0y9tSr8a — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 12, 2023

"I've been welcomed in the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.

"The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

"Thank you Strictly you will always have my heart...and my dancing feet. Ry x"

The BBC is yet to confirm who will replace Rylan as co-host but Strictly It Takes Two has said that a new presenter will be announced in due course.

Following the news, Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted said: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two.

"Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success.

"Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show."

Eve Winstanley Executive Producer of Strictly It Takes Two said: “It has been so much fun working with Rylan. Myself and the It Takes Two team will miss his boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers.

"We’d like to thank him for being a huge sparkling part of the Strictly family for the last 4 years.”

Why is Rylan Clark leaving Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two?





Rylan Clark is stepping down as It Takes Two co host after 4 years. ( BBC) (Image: BBC)

In his statement, Rylan revealed that he wanted to "explore what else life has for" him and fans have been flooding social media with support for his new endeavours.

One person shared:" Ooooh. My family won’t be happy mate. They love this show xx"

A second person chimed in:"Ahhh best of luck with any new ventures (there will no doubt be loads)."

Another user commented: "Oh no, you will be greatly missed but good luck with your next adventure.|"

However, some eager fans have suggested that this could mean Rylan is bringing his 'dancing feet' to the ballroom this season.

With a fingers crossed emoji, one fan posted: " Is it because he’s doing actual Strictly?"

A second user posted: "Are we to assume @Rylan will be showing us their cha-cha-cha on the ballroom floor? Not a euphemism."

A third added:"Only silver lining from this announcement would be confirmation that you’re a contestant."

Fortunately for fans, audiences can still catch Rylan during his Eurovision commentary this May and they can tune into his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturdays from 3pm.