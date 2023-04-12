Clark, 34, has presented the chat show for four years alongside Zoe Ball as well as former Strictly professional Janette Manrara.

The broadcaster released a statement on April 12 on Twitter telling fans: "After 4 fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed in the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.

"The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

"Thank you Strictly you will always have my heart...and my dancing feet. Ry x"

The BBC is yet to confirm who will replace Rylan as co-host but Strictly It Takes Two has said that a new presenter will be announced in due course.

Following the news, Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted said: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two.

"Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success.

"Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he ‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show."

Eve Winstanley Executive Producer of Strictly It Takes Two said: “It has been so much fun working with Rylan. Myself and the It Takes Two team will miss his boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers. We’d like to thank him for being a huge sparkling part of the Strictly family for the last 4 years.”