The 2023 series of Winter Love Island in South Africa recently concluded when Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned villa winners.

With a new series of the show now only weeks away, rumours are flying about when the first episode of the anticipated 2023 season will air.

Love Island's summer return date 'revealed' weeks after the conclusion of the South African edition

Sources close to the broadcaster revealed to The Sun newspaper that Love Island would have a return date of Monday, June 5.

The source said: “Love Island will start on June 5, just as people are getting ready to enjoy their summers.

“ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.

“It is hugely exciting and those working on the show cannot wait to get started.

“This series will be eight weeks long, meaning the couple who win the show will be in the villa for two months.

“Maya is chomping at the bit to get to work on this series too. Having her on board has given Love Island a real boost and it’s expected that ratings will soar.”

However, an ITV spokesperson said: “The dates have not been officially confirmed.”

Some details of the show have been confirmed including the location of the new Love Island series.

Just minutes after the end of the winter edition, the show's Instagram page told fans: "We're heading back to Mallorca this summer and you can apply to be in the villa right now! Just head to itv.com/loveisland/apply for all the info #Lovelsland."

The cast is set to return to a rustic £2.57 million villa used during the last summer series.

The home will include a 20-metre swimming, allowing the contestants to relax before each challenge and dreaded recoupling.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned winner of winter Love Island 2023

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won the previous series of Love Island in South Africa after beating Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, and Shaq Mohammad and Tanya Manhenga for the top spot.

Kai told Maya Jama of his first impressions of Sanam: “Literally she blew me away straight away."

Sanam added: “For me, it was always Kai. I always said he was my number one.”