It comes as website Downdetector shows the services' current status, showing Facebook as having over 400 outage reports, at the time of writing.

In total 51% shared they are having trouble with the app, 36% with the website and 12% with the login service.

Many have taken to Twitter to share that they are having issues with the app, as one user shared that the search feature of Facebook seemed to not be working, writing: "Is anyone facing this issue while searching in #facebook?"

Whilst another shared: "Search function on Facebook isn't working"

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11:32 AM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLL5s2 RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 11, 2023

What is DownDector?





DownDector is an online website that allows users of popular services including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Are you having trouble with Facebook? Let us know in the comments.