Fans of the popular song contest will know that the postcards are designed to uniquely introduce the audience to all the performing acts.

With pioneering drone technology and 360-degree cameras, viewers will get to explore stunning locations across Ukraine, the UK, and each participating country in this year's creative concept.

Featuring 111 locations and 37 acts, they visit locations across the UK, Ukraine & participating home countries - demonstrating how this year's Eurovision continues to be United by Music



Each postcard will feature three spots from that country that "are connected by the same theme including parks, castles, street art, ports, colourful buildings, beaches, rivers, and lakes," the BBC has said.

There will be 111 different destinations featured across 37 postcards which make this year's "the most varied and well-travelled yet." the broadcaster added.

Rachel Ashdown, BBC Lead Commissioner for Eurovision 2023 says: “The creative concept for the Postcards is much anticipated by fans every year.

“They are the perfect way to introduce each act to the combined 160 million people watching across the globe, and I can't wait for audiences to see this year’s offering when they air in the Semi Finals and Grand Final.

“As well as the UK, Ukraine and participating countries being United by Music, viewers will be surprised to see what else unites us too.”

Sarah Cherniavskyi, executive producer for 23/32 Films, says: “We are pleased to participate in this project and to show that shooting of every difficulty level is still possible in Ukraine.

"This year’s Eurovision, despite not happening in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, will have our country in its heart.”

The postcards will also be set to music composed by a Ukrainian musician and composer Dmytro Shurov, who is based in Kyiv.

Windfall Films were commissioned following a competitive tender to produce the Postcards and they are working in collaboration with Ukrainian film production company 23/32 Films.

The 2023 Eurovision Singing Contest grand final will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The epic show will be held in the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena with the semi-finals taking place earlier in the week on May 9 and 11.

The three live shows of the 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.