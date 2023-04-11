The duo, who has presented the show since it began in 2007, played a cheeky practical joke on the Strictly Come Dancing star as he replaces David Walliams.

With Bruno being so new to the reality show, the Saturday Night Takeaway presenters couldn't resist teasing the latest BGT judge.

The upcoming 16th series of Britain's Got Talent will see Bruno judge contestants alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Ant and Dec prank Bruno Tonioli as they welcome him to Britain's Got Talent

The duo tricked Bruno Tonioli by incorrectly telling him how the show works, leading to confusion.

Ant and Dec told him that he could press the golden buzzer whenever he liked an act and wasn't limited in how often he could use it during the auditions.

Dec said: "We, quite mischievously, kept telling him different rules. So when he hit his golden buzzer on the first session of the first day, mid-way through an act, we told him not to worry because he had another golden buzzer tomorrow, and that he had one every day!

"That might have something to do with the fact we have more golden buzzers this year!"

He added: "We also played a prank on the rest of the judges by going into their room and doing a BGT quiz, but secretly gave Bruno all the answers in advance. That was quite fun to see the look on everyone else's face."

Bruno Tonioli tricked into thinking he shot Simon Cowell during Britain's Got Talent auditions

The golden buzzer prank wasn't the only joke played on the new judge as he was also encouraged to take part in a dangerous act and tricked into thinking he shot Simon Cowell with a crossbow.

Footage and images from this prank were leaked and showed Simon Cowell lying motionless on the ground in front of a shocked Bruno.

Bruno was then seen running to show bosses as the audience looked on in horror.

The 16th series of Britain's Got Talent will air on Saturday, April 15 from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.