The latest viral ‘old age’ video on TikTok has been dubbed the ‘cool old’ filter, as users have been experimenting with the AI-generated effect to make CapCut TikTok videos so they can see what they will look like when they are a few decades older.

This new technology magic simply changes your face to become the older version of yourself in a matter of seconds.

However, many people seem to be struggling to find the feature as it’s not directly available to use on the video app.

Here is how to make an ‘old age’ CapCut TikTok video in a few simple steps.

How to get the 'old age' filter on TikTok

While it has gained traction on TikTok, the ‘cool old’ effect is only available on FaceApp.

Once you have downloaded the app, simply follow these steps provided by Dexerto to access the filter:

Open FaceApp.

Scroll through different features until you find the one that says ‘age’.

Under that, you will find several options. To do the viral trend that makes you look old, select the ‘cool old’ feature.

Apply the effect to your photo uploaded to FaceApp and save it.

When your final image from FaceApp is ready, go back to TikTok and find a TikTok that has the CapCup template used for the trend.

Click on “use template,” and make sure to put your old image first and your young image second.

Many users on TikTok have been adding music to their final videos such as Jay-Z’s classic hit ‘Forever Young’ featuring Mr Hudson - this can be found on Alphaville's TikTok profile.