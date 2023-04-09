The financial support for mothers taking time off to care for their newborns will see a 10.1% increase worth £15.82 a week in their payments.

This will be the case for those eligible for the standard rate of maternity allowance, and equate to around £617 in total over the 39 weeks it can be claimed.

The automatic increase is expected to benefit around 40,000 mothers through their maternity leave this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

The payments provide a safety net for women before and after childbirth for up to 39 weeks and are designed to cover those who do not qualify for statutory maternity pay – usually because they are on low wages or are self-employed.

The maternity allowance is managed by the DWP across Britain and the increases are being mirrored in Northern Ireland.

People can check what their eligibility for maternity allowance is at the Government website here.

DWP Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “We want every child to have a good start in life, which is why we are increasing our support for mums.

“This builds on our extension of free childcare for working parents from this summer, alongside an increase to the universal credit childcare cost cap and further help with upfront payments. These changes will help parents progress in work and earn a better living to support their family.”

During 2021-2022, £360 million was paid out in maternity allowance, supporting 46,000 mothers during and after pregnancy, according to the DWP.