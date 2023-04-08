The final episode was taking place live at the Universal Resort in Orlando, Florida with 200 winners of the Place on the Plane scheme that had gone on throughout the series.

All the usual faces travelled over with Ant and Dec including Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Jordan North.

Plus, the show also got singer Nicole Scherzinger to be the special guest announcer for the finale.

We've officially moved in to @UniversalORL and isn't it beautiful 😍 The countdown is on... See you LIVE at 7pm for the series finale! #SaturdayNightTakeaway #ad pic.twitter.com/5DeYgU1rq8 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 8, 2023

Among a whole host of things going on the winner for the Ant vs Dec competition was decided, and the murderer was revealed on the scripted section for Murder at Bigwig Manor.

Alongside all of that, a competition was announced for viewers to potentially win a "life-changing" amount of money in £100,000.

How to enter the competition?





If you wanted the chance to win £100,00 you'll need to go to the ITV Win website here.

On the ITV Win website, it says: "Grab your chance to win a massive £100,000 tax free cash with Saturday Night Takeaway.

"This is for the prize draw featured on Saturday Night Takeaway between 25th March - 8th April.

"Entrants must be 18+. Entries after lines close at 10am on Monday 17th April will not count and may still be charged. Postal entry closes on Thursday 20th April at 4pm."

To enter you will need to pay £2 and enter your mobile number.