This part of the show sees the two presenters go up against each other in challenges across every episode.

At the end of the series, the winner gets to take home the Ant vs Dec trophy and the loser has to do a forfeit.

This would involved them having to heap praise on the winner via Twitter every month.

Earlier on Dec had ruled out the forfeit involving something to do with wearing a Sunderland shirt, which would be especially painful for the Geordies.

Who won Ant vs Dec for the 2023 series?





The finale of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for this series took place at Universal's Orlando resort and at first saw some pre-recorded challenges taking place around the site.

At first, it was a spot-the-difference challenge with a group of people dressed up in costume, and after a ride on one of the rollercoasters the duo had to try and spot the most differences.

Ant won that section and following that the duo had to run around the park trying to find people dressed up in costume to hand out different coloured flags.

Both found an equal number of characters and both couldn't outdo each other in the next section either.

That involved the duo trying to hear what Harry Potter-related words Stephen Mulhern was trying to say to them whilst they were riding a rollercoaster.

As they both got the same the winner had to be decided in the live segment of the show.

Who came out on top in the final challenge?





For the final challenge on the live part of the show, it was like the setting, American-themed.

Ant and Dec were stood in front of comically-large cream pies, and they had to answer questions related to the United States

Every time one of them got a question right they were able to pour an extra bucket of cream into their opponent's pie.

In the end, Dec got the most questions right, winning the challenge and the overall series.

Plus, he got to avoid the punishment Ant received of taking the enormous pie to the face.