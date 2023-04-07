The Royal Mail is amongst shops, banks and tips that have altered usual schedules.

With this in mind, you may be wondering if you will receive any post today (Good Friday) or on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, so we have put together the full Royal Mail schedule for the Easter Weekend.

Royal Mail services for the Easter weekend

Are Royal Mail working on Good Friday?

According to the Royal Mail website, there will be no deliveries or collections of mail today (April 7), except in Scotland where services are operating as normal.

What is Good Friday?

Although Good Friday marks the start of the Easter weekend, it’s also the day people commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, days before when he was believed to have been resurrected on Easter Sunday.

Saturday, April 8

Royal Mail’s normal weekend delivery and collection services are expected to take place on Saturday (April 8).

Customer Service Points are open for you to collect urgent items if you have received a ‘something for you’ card due to a missed delivery.

You can visit the Royal Mail website to find your local collection point as well as their opening times.

Easter Sunday

Sunday parcel deliveries are expected on Easter Sunday (April 9).

Easter Monday

There will be no deliveries or collections of mail on Easter Monday (April 10)

For information about services in your area, you can visit the ‘services near you’ page on the Royal Mail website.