This is because consuming a lot of alcohol can give us a hangover, making us feel ill, dehydrated and tired.

Which is why experts have brought together seven strange yet effective tips for fighting the dreaded hangover.

From drinking orange juice to using ice, here is how you can avoid getting a hangover this weekend, according to the experts over at MatressNextDay.

(Canva) From drinking orange juice to eating kebabs, here is how to avoid a hangover (Image: Canva)

7 ways to wake up with no hangover after a night out this weekend

Here is how to avoid getting hangover this weekend:

Mix your vodka with orange juice

Using orange juice as a mixer for your vodka is a great way to avoid hangovers as this fruit drink can neutralise congeners in the popular alcohol.

These congeners can contribute to your hangover with vodka containing less of them compared to other spirits like rum and brandy.

By having a vodka orange, you can limit these and have a better next day.

Avoid fizzy mixers

Research has shown that fizzy mixers like cola or lemonade could get you drunk more quickly. This is because mixing your alcohol with carbonated drinks increases alcohol absorption rates thanks to gas bubbles.

If you want to avoid a hangover, try using fruit juice or water as a mixer.

Order your drinks with ice

Staying hydrated is key to avoiding hangovers this weekend, so staying topped up with water is a great trick.

Alcohol causes you to use the toilet more which in turn dehydrates you throughout the night.

If you think you'd forget to have a glass of water between drinks, try ordering ice with your alcohol, so that ice melts into water as you drink.

Say yes to a late-night kebab

Eating after some heavy drinking is a good way to stabilise your glucose levels.

Fatty foods can actually stop your body from absorbing too much alcohol, so eating a big meal with red meat (like a burger) before going out drinking is ideal, but a post-party kebab is okay too.

(Canva) The experts say eating fatty foods is a good way to absorb alcohol (Image: Canva)

Eat pomegranate seeds before you drink

Pomegranate juice is high in antioxidants and protein, helping to restore muscles and reduce inflammation. This makes it perfect for a night of drinking.

Alternatively, if you are well-prepared, you can drink a smoothie with a mixture of leafy greens and pomegranate seeds before you head out.

Pace yourself

The severity of your hangover will be related to how much you drink, so pacing yourself is a very effective tool if you want to avoid feeling awful the next day.

This is important as only 20-25% of people who drink are hangover resistant, making it good advice for most.

Skip ibuprofen

While you might want to grab some ibuprofen before you drink to prepare yourself for the hangover to come, it is worth avoiding this as such over-the-counter medication can irritate your stomach.

B Vitamins and Zinc, however, have been found to help alleviate the symptoms of hangovers. Red meat is full of Zinc - another reason to enjoy a takeaway after your night out.