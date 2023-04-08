But before you jet off, there is one very important feature that many people forget to prioritise.

As travel insurance lets you rest easy with its wide variety of coverage.

From the covering of losses, any medical expenses, missed departure, cancellation, delay, personal liability cover and many more.

However, before you book your next holiday and take out travel insurance, there are a few things to consider.

But look no further as we've pinpointed the five things you need to consider when taking out insurance.

5 things you need to consider when buying travel insurance

Medical coverage

We all hope that every holiday will be smooth sailing but sometimes the unexpected happens.

This is why it is good to check your medical coverage on insurance to ensure you are not left paying any large bills from foreign medical care.

To make sure you are covered, you will want to look at policies that go above £1 million and cover any pre-existing conditions.

Luggage cover

Making sure your luggage is safe throughout your travels is key, so you will want to look for travel insurance that covers luggage.

Depending on the chosen plan it is best to get coverage for over £1,000 to ensure that all your personal items are covered.

Most baggage covers will include if your items are lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed.

Cancellation

If you ever need to cancel a holiday or shorten your trip, travel insurance should have you covered.

Depending on the cost of your trip, you will want to make sure it covers any travel and accommodation costs you have already paid or can no longer use that you want to claim back.

To ensure that you are fully covered you will want to look for plans that cover up to £500 or above £1,000.

Lost or stolen money

Sometimes travel money can be lost amongst all the luggage or it could even be stolen.

If that happens to you, you can get travel insurance that protects you so you can still enjoy your holiday.

You should get cover for at least £200 but it is best to get a bit more to make sure that you are fully covered.

Cutting your holiday short

Holidays don’t always go to plan and sometimes we have to head off home earlier than we would like.

If this does happen, you can get travel insurance that covers cutting your holiday short but you will want it to be for £2,000 or more.

It is also important to note that most policies only cover travel abandonment under certain circumstances, so you’ll want to check the terms and conditions.

