Britain's Got Talent (BGT) will start its 16th series in April as it sets out to make the show bigger and better than ever.

The programme will see the return of everything the show is known for, such as show-stopping performances, a panel of judges, and a massive prize.

BGT first started in 2007 and has been a staple of ITV for well over a decade.

With a new series of Britain's Got Talent only weeks away, here is when it is starting and everything else you need to know.

Will David Walliams return to ITV Britain's Got Talent?





David Walliams is stepping back from his role on the show as a celebrity judge and will be replaced by Italian choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing star, Bruno Tonioli.

Little Britain and Come Fly with Me's David Walliams got into hot water after he was heard making disrespectful comments about contestants.

It was claimed he called an older performer a "c***" and made sexually explicit comments to a female performer.

He has since apologized for these comments, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Who are the Britain's Got Talent judges for 2023?





The judges for the 2023 series will include English media personality, Amanda Holden, singer and rapper Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and show icon and general music industry titan Simon Cowell.

Ant and Dec from Saturday Night Takeaway will also be returning as dual hosts and will help the contestants pluck up the courage to get on stage.

When does Britain's Got Talent start?





Britain's Got Talent will begin its 16th series on April 15, 2023, and will air on ITV1 from 8pm.