The two companies have partnered to create a SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg.

In a statement, Subway said: "The SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg is golden toasted on the outside and deliciously gooey on the inside.

"Sandwich Artists at Subway perfected, pressed and toasted the Sub that oozes delicious, melted milk chocolate and soft fondant."

It will be available for just one day, on Friday, April 7, and it will only be available in four restaurants around the UK.

As a bonus, it will be free, with each restaurant having a limited number of six-inch Cadbury Creme SubMelts to give away.

What restaurants will the Creme Egg SubMelt be available in?





The SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg will be available in the following Subway restaurants:

London, Subway, 109 Tottenham Court Road, W1T 5AD

Liverpool, Subway, Unit 3, Ranelagh Street, Central Shopping Centre, L1 1QT

Swansea, Subway, 117-129 Peniel Green Road, Llansamlet Service Station, SA7 9BA

Glasgow, Subway, 293 Sauchiehall Street, G2 3HQ

Rusty Warren, Senior NPD and Product Innovation Manager, at Subway, said: “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter.

"Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination - a perfect seasonal treat!

"All the team at Subway® are especially excited to see how those Subway® fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt.”

Charlotte Docker, Brand Executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn’t resist!

"The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season.

"We can’t wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savoury.”