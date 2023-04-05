The reality show sees a number of budding entrepreneurs battle it out as they try and win a £250,000 investment from the British business magnate.

However, despite this contestant failing to receive the final cash injection reserved for winners, it seems as though Allan Sugar was still interested in the star's brand.

With Lord Sugar acquiring a 50% stake in the business, it is thought to be one of his most successful investments from the BBC One reality show.

What is Lord Sugar's net worth?





Lord Sugar reportedly has a net worth of around £1.21 billion, making him the 138th richest person in the UK at the time of writing.

He first made his wealth after he started selling electrical products before moving into low-cost hi-fi systems and personal computers in the 1980s.

Lord Sugar sells stake in Tropic Skincare brand, making him millions better off

Lord Sugar sold his stake in contestant Susie Ma's Tropic Skincare after investing £200,000 into the brand in 2011.

This now means Susie Ma is the sole owner of the brand which she founded in 2004 at the age of 15.

Lord Sugar said the rate at which the business had grown was "nothing short of remarkable" with the company recording a turnover of more than £90 million in 2021, just ten years after Sugar's investment.

This gives the company a pre-tax profit of £10.5 million with the value of the sale not being disclosed by the businessman.

However, it is understood by PA Media that Allan Sugar will make millions of pounds worth of profit from the sale.

Ms Ma said that it had always been her "ambition" to regain full control of the brand that sells over 400 products.

Ma said: "I will always be so grateful for the investment Lord Sugar made, and the potential he saw in Tropic Skincare with me at the helm."

(PA) Lord Sugar invested £200,000 in Tropic Skincare (Image: PA)

Susie Ma's appearance on BBC The Apprentice 2001

Susie Ma made it to the final episode of the 2001 series of The Apprentice but she was unfortunately beaten by Tom Pellereau.

The 34-year-old, who was born in Shanghai, made it to third place but still managed to secure an investment in the end.

Of the sale, Lord Sugar said: "Susie is a shining example of what it is to be a business owner today. When I first met Susie in 2010, I saw a unique grit and determination and it’s a drive she has maintained over the years.

"Following the company’s fantastic trajectory over the last few years, it’s now the right time to part ways and allow Susie the space to take the company to new heights."

Ms Ma said she now plans to launch a website, refresh the branding and wants to roll out new products.

Series 17 of The Apprentice ended last month, seeing Marnie Swindells receive the investment from Lord Sugar so that she could develop her boxing brand.

Series 17 of The Apprentice can be found on BBC iPlayer.