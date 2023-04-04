Earlier this morning, users were unable to use landlines and broadband as well as 4G data which was also having problems on mobile devices.

It's thought the issues started in the early hours of the morning according to Downdetector.

Unfortunately we have seen a repeat of an earlier issue which is causing intermittent broadband connectivity problems for some Virgin Media customers. We apologise again to those impacted, our teams are continuing to work flat out to find the root cause of the problem and fix it. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) April 4, 2023

According to The Independent, Virgin Media said: “We’ve restored broadband services for customers but are closely monitoring the situation as our engineers continue to investigate.”

The company later said on Twitter. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

However, after the earlier apology, Virgin Media has gone down again for users.

Downdetector showed another huge peak in network problems starting at around 4pm.

Around 75 per cent of the connection issues reported are about the landline internet.

Virgin Media customers take to Twitter to report problems

One person said: "Is anyone else having trouble with Virgin Media apparently it was down overnight it’s down again now in my area."

Another posted: "@virginmedia causing me problems all day! As someone who works from home, you’re now putting my livelihood at stake."

A third person tweeted about their frustration saying: "It's not only the broadband that is down, so is my TV service. It's getting beyond a joke now! #virginmedia"