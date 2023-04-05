The BBC revealed that the long-running radio programme will see the Eurovision personality stop over at the fictional village of Ambridge while on his way to Liverpool for the 2023 singing competition.

Of the starring role, Mr Clark said: “I’m looking forward to getting my wellies on and checking out what Eurovision excitement Ambridge’s residents have to offer as I pop into the iconic Archers.

“I’ve seen some drama throughout my time but nothing compares to what’s about to unfold in Ambridge.”

The special episode will see Rylan Clark judge the village's Eurovision Variety Show while he needs rescuing by some of the locals.

Jeremy Howe, the editor of The Archers, said: “We’re delighted to have Rylan stop over in Ambridge for his Archers radio debut.

“It’s been a real treat welcoming him to the programme and it’s certainly brought Eurovision fever pitch to new heights.”

The Archers are no strangers to celebrity cameos, having heard appearances from Oscar-winning actor Dame Judi Dench, council worker Jackie Weaver and Queen Consort Camilla.

After over 20,000 episodes and 72 years on the air, the soap has explored a range of issues ranging from teenage pregnancy, mental health and modern slavery.

When is The Archers Eurovision special starring Rylan Clark airing on BBC Radio 4?





The Archers Eurovision Song Contest special starring Rylan Clark will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Friday, May 12.

The full series can be found on BBC Sounds.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 taking place?





The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Liverpool at the ACC on May 13 from 8 pm (BST)

Where can I watch Eurovision 2023?





The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be broadcast on BBC One and also be available on BBC iPlayer for those watching on demand.

For those wanting to make a night of the occasion, the BBC has announced that several cities across England and Wales will be hosting screenings of the grand final.

Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield are the places staging official screenings.

The Archers Eurovision special starring Rylan Clark will air on Friday, May 12 on BBC Radio 4.