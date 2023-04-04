The Inbetweeners saw Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison play a group of misfit friends in an English secondary school.

However, despite enjoying his time on the set of the popular UK comedy, James Buckley, who played Jay, was less than eager to take part in any revival.

When asked about his thoughts on a revival series, the YouTuber said he wouldn't want to return to the series.

We’re back with a brand new Vlog!!https://t.co/NhaFpS9T51 — James Buckley (@James_Buckley) January 19, 2022

Inbetweeners revival would be "sad and creepy"





This comes after former co-star Simon Bird, who played Will, said a revival would be "sad and creepy".

James Buckley said: “No, it would be [sad and creepy].

"Yeah, no, I think... see, the thing is, I think we all are on the same page with The Inbetweeners. In that, I think if we could have all stayed 19 forever, and if it would still be funny, we would have done it forever. It was the best job in the world."

He added: "They're my mates and I love being with them. And all we did was make each other laugh the whole time we were doing it. But it's sad and pathetic, you know? I think one of the boys, I think Joe Thomas, is 40 this year. It's, no... it's not good, is it?”

James Buckley to star in new drama and says he 'might be awful at it'





Speaking of his upcoming works, he said: “I'm doing some acting, in a couple of weeks' time I start... it's like a drama. I don't want to say too much about it. I might be awful at it."

He continued: "I've mainly just stuck to comedy because that's where I feel comfortable, but an opportunity has come up to do a four-part drama. I just don't think anyone's going to be able to take it seriously.

"I think even when I'm trying to be serious people are going to be laughing at me. I think they'll just find it hilarious. So we'll see what happens with that.”