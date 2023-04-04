The actor, 48, and the Love Island presenter, 28, had been spotted leaving a club in Paris together last month.

They had also been reported to have been seen together at parties, including in London over the BAFTA weekend in February.

However, a representative for DiCaprio has denied the rumours, the Daily Mail reported.

Rumours that Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio were dating started in 2022 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Why had the rumours started?





The rumours started after Jama broke up with her former fiancé Ben Simmons last August and DiCaprio broke up with his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, in 2022.

A source had told The Sun: "Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates.

"They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything — they are having fun and seeing how it goes.

“They live in different countries and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time. Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her.”

Although a representative of the Oscar-winner has now quashed this rumour, it comes as DiCaprio is keen to ditch his image of only dating women under the age of 25, the Daily Mail reported.

A source told the newspaper: "He is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women.

"He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department."

This reputation was brought to more attention when he and Morrone broke up not long after her 25th birthday.