AJ Bunker gained popularity after appearing on the ITV2 dating show back in 2021 but recently took to social media to tell fans of her recent health scare.

In a post on Instagram, where she showed her drip, she said: "Over the last few days I developed pains in my back and abdomen. I didn't think much of it and just ignored it.

"However, last night it became excruciatingly painful to the point of needing to go to the hospital."

(PA) AJ Bunker said she spent 12 hours in hospital (Image: PA)

She then revealed that she has been in the hospital for hours, telling fans: "I was in urgent care for 12 hours going through a number of tests and put on an IV.

"I've now been discharged however need to go back in the next few days for an ultrasound."

She then made a plea to those reading to take their health seriously and to go to the doctor when there is something wrong.

"Please guys listen to your body and don't do what I just did with ignoring pains and aches until it gets extremely bad.

She then finished by saying: "Big thank you to the nurses and doctors who took care of me at the L&D."

Who is AJ Bunker from Love Island as star is rushed to hospital?





AJ Bunker first rose to fame in 2021 when she appeared on ITV2's Love Island before sharing her experience of the show with newspapers like The Sun.

She was rather unlucky and was dumped from the villa ahead of the arrival of three bombshells.

Following her stint, the full-time hair extension technician revealed that the show, which is rumoured to be scripted, is all real.

She told reporters: “It’s not scripted 100 per cent but for filming purposes, they ask who you want to chat to and where so the cameras can focus on you."

“They tell you which areas of the garden are already busy and suggest, ‘Well, he’s sitting over there why not grab a chat now’ - they give you a little push but it's not forced.”