From June 5, 2023, the station will see veteran DJs Marc Riley and Gideon Coe collaborate on a new show called Riley & Coe during weekday evenings.

Riley & Coe will take to the airwaves and play music from “every era and genre” from Monday to Thursday 10 pm to 12 am.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the pair will team up but will host their own BBC Radio 6 shows on Mondays (Riley) and Thursdays (Coe).

Of the news, Riley said: “I’ve been calling Gid ‘The Guv’nor’ for the last 16 years so this is my chance to learn from the best in the business!

“We’ll be joining forces to do what we’ve both always done on 6 Music – sharing music and sessions from the artists we love.”

Coe added that he was looking forward to hosting with Riley as he plays “great records and hosts fantastic sessions.

“I also look forward to continuing to provide late-night radio for the 6 Music listeners. They remain the most important part of any programme."

New Music Fix Daily will also begin and be broadcast from Salford between 7 pm and 9 pm Monday to Thursday.

Presenters Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant will helm the show which is expected to feature special guest appearances and mixes.

Ravenscroft has been a part of Radio 6 since 2010 and presents a weekly show on Fridays from 9 pm to midnight.

He said: “Every day, thousands of new tracks are released, bands are formed in bedrooms and the search for the perfect beat continues.

“Deb and I will be inviting listeners and fellow music lovers to join our conversation about some of our favourites.”

Deb Grant, who has regularly co-presented with Chris Hawkin, added that it was a "total honour" to join the show.

She said: "There are so many bands I’ve fallen in love with having first heard them on 6 Music and the idea of being able to make that happen for listeners, not to mention myself, every day is beyond exciting. Truly a dream gig!"

There will be other changes to the radio station's scheduling as The Artist In Residence show moves to a regular 9 pm to 10 pm slot from Monday to Thursday.

This programme sees a different musician host each series to showcase their favourite music.

Past resident artists have included Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoebe Bridgers, Fontaines DC, Loyle Carner, St Vincent, Wolf Alice and Father John Misty.

Samantha Moy, head of 6 Music, said: “A love of music unites all of our 6 Music presenters.

“And bringing Marc & Gid and Tom & Deb together means even more music will be found and shared with our audience, giving a new sound to 6 Music at night.”

Riley & Coe and New Music Fix Daily will air from June 5, 2023, on BBC Radio 6.