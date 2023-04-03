It’s something we have all experienced from time to time, whether it’s from eating something that hasn’t agreed with us or a pesky stomach bug that’s going around.

But sometimes, a stomach ache which is usually nothing to worry about could be a sign of something more serious.

To mark Bowel Cancer Awareness Month in April, experts have outlined some stomach problems that should be checked by a doctor– as told by PA News Agency writer Lisa Salmon.

It’s the start of #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth!



Throughout April, we’ll be raising awareness so that you #KnowTheHigh5 symptoms of #BowelCancer.



Test your knowledge, take our brand-new symptoms quiz and share with a friend now: https://t.co/H5gcxy4Ehk pic.twitter.com/PC8WCaSpot — Bowel Cancer UK (@bowelcanceruk) April 1, 2023

What are the most common causes of a stomach ache?

The NHS says the most common causes of stomach ache are trapped wind, indigestion, constipation or a tummy bug.

Dr Babak Ashrafi, a GP from Superdrug Online Doctor, said: “Stomach aches are very common and can be brought on by a variety of reasons, like any illness, stomach aches affect people differently but should, in most cases, go away after a few days on their own.

“If your pain is severe, sudden, or persists over a significant time, this could pinpoint more serious conditions and you should consult your GP.

“Seeking medical advice is also advised if your tummy ache is coupled with other symptoms, such as pain when peeing, abnormal vaginal discharge, or a change in bowel habits.”

For #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth we’re sharing ways that you can help reduce the risk of bowel cancer.



Check out the infographic below 👇 pic.twitter.com/v3BG555GOd — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) April 1, 2023

Signs and symptoms of bowel cancer

A change in bowel habits, as well as stomach pain, can sometimes be linked to bowel cancer.

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK (BCUK), says BCUK research shows just over one in 10 people are aware that a pain or lump in the tummy is a sign of bowel cancer.

Edwards said: “Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer, but we’re determined to change that.

“The disease is treatable if diagnosed early, which is why this Bowel Cancer Awareness Month we’re putting the spotlight firmly on the red flag symptoms to look out for. It really could save your life.”

As well as a pain or lump in the tummy, symptoms of bowel cancer include bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo, a change in bowel habits, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason, and unexplained weight loss.

“By getting to know the symptoms of bowel cancer and going straight to your GP if you spot any, it’s possible to rule out the disease first and fast,” adds Edwards.

Stomach problems that should be checked by a doctor

Persistent pain or a lump

Anyone experiencing persistent cramps or pain, or who feels a lump in their tummy, should contact their GP, advises Edwards.

“Although a pain or lump here can be a sign of less serious conditions, it’s also a symptom of bowel cancer, so it’s important to speak to your doctor to rule out the disease first and fast,” she stresses.

Stomach pain that gets much worse quickly

If you are experiencing sudden and severe pain in your tummy alongside other symptoms, such as abdominal tenderness or hardness, call 111 or visit A&E, advises Ashrafi, who says such pain could be appendicitis.

“This typically starts with a pain in the middle of your tummy that can rapidly spread and become increasingly severe,” he says, explaining that other symptoms of appendicitis include vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea, and a high temperature.

Tender stomach

If it hurts when you touch your stomach, Ashrafi says this could be related to internal inflammation, including appendicitis, which will need medical attention.

“Abdominal tenderness is typically a sign of inflammation or acute processes in one or more organs,” he explains.

“Like with all stomach aches, if severe or persistent, seek medical advice, as abdominal tenderness could be a result of things such as appendicitis or an abdominal abscess.”

Always see a doctor if you have any concerns about a stomach ache (Image: Canva)

Stomach pain with a change in bowel habits

A change in bowel habits is anything that’s not normal for you, says Edwards, who says: “This could be looser poos, pooing more often, or constipation that doesn’t clear up. It could also be the feeling that you’ve not finished emptying your bowels.”

She says keeping track of your bowel changes in the BCUK symptoms diary can help you describe them to a doctor.

Persistent bloating

Bloating that you can’t seem to get rid of also needs checking out by a doctor. “Bloating is typically linked to gut health and digestion,” explains Ashrafi.

“Too much gas in your gut from your diet, IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) or underlying food intolerance is a common cause of persistent bloating.

“However, other illnesses, such as ovarian disease in women, can also make you feel bloated. If yours lasts for more than three weeks, keeps coming back or you have a lump in your stomach, you should seek medical advice.”