As National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the 2023 April winners.

Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from Somerset with the bond number of 503VL397852.

The owners winning bond was valued at £10,000 which was purchased in December 2014 with an overall holding of £50,000.

Here’s what one of our £1 million jackpot winners - who won with just over £4,000 invested in Premium Bonds - had to say about their big win 👇 pic.twitter.com/aYYUQRXqFu — nsandi (@nsandi) February 21, 2023

The second Premium bond winner to claim £1 million is from Croydon with the bond number of 503VL397852.

The winner has an overall holding of 25,000 purchased in June 2022 but won on a bond worth £24,580.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes in April

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but there are still plenty of other prizes available.

With 59 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 117 claiming £50,000.

£1million - 2

£100,000 - 59

£50,000 - 117

£25,000 - 236

£10,000 - 590

£5,000 - 1,177

£1,000 - 12,573

£500 - 37,719

£100 - 1,280,509

£50 - 1,280,509

£25 - 2,376,161

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.