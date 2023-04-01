ITV viewers enjoyed seeing the TV presenter in the segment of the show as he was asked to pronounce phrases in foreign languages and pose for what he thought was a real video shoot ahead of Eurovision.

The song contest is taking place in Liverpool in May and Rylan has been confirmed as one of the presenters.

In the prank, Ant and Dec directed actors who helped pull the prank off, fooling Rylan.

Never using a green screen again #SaturdayNightTakeaway — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 1, 2023

At first, Ant and Dec wouldn’t let Rylan enter the building for his photoshoot, making him think the door was broken.

Once inside, he was asked to say some phrases in foreign languages and was told they meant one thing but actually what he was saying was completely different.

Rylan also saw a performance from one of the supposed Eurovision performers before one of their costumes was set on fire, meaning he had to tell the viewers that there had been an accident, although the show wasn’t actually real.

The fire was supposed to happen as part of the prank but Rylan was convinced it was a serious matter until he spotted Ant and Dec stood behind him in costume, having just performed as part of the pretend act.

Watch the moment Rylan realised he had been pranked by Ant and Dec

Rylan had no clue Ant and Dec had been playing a prank on him and went along with the tasks he was asked to complete.

ITV viewers react to 'brilliant' prank on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

ITV viewers took to Twitter to react to the prank on Rylan.

Along with a laughing and crying emoji, one tweeted: "Oh this is BRILLIANT. @Rylan #SaturdayNightTakeaway"

Another said: "Rylan speaking different languages he doesn't know what they really mean #SaturdayNightTakeaway"

In reference to one of the phrases Rylan had to say, a third joked: "I hope Rylan has plenty of toenails on standby when he presents the Eurovision semi-finals. #SaturdayNightTakeaway"

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues on Saturday, April 8 at 7pm on ITV1.